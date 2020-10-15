Emmanuel Macron announced it live on France 2 on Wednesday October 14: on the night of Friday October 16 to Saturday October 17, at midnight, a curfew will come into force in some metropolises, as well as in the Paris region, in order to to stem the Covid-19 epidemic which continues to spread in France. From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., residents of the areas most affected by the virus, namely PEIle-de-France, Grenoble (Isère), Lille (Nord), Lyon (Rhône), Aix-Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Montpellier (Hérault), Rouen (Seine-Maritime), Saint-Etienne (Loire) and Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) will no longer be allowed to travel. This measure should last at least four weeks.

Nevertheless, the President of the Republic announced that“there will be no restriction on transport” in areas affected by the curfew. Travel between regions will not be prohibited either. “We will not prevent people from going on vacation”, assured Emmanuel Macron.

The JT

The other subjects of the news