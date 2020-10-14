Emmanuel Macron is to announce a strengthening of the health measures in place Wednesday, October 14. He must succeed in substance and convince in form, explains journalist Jeff Wittenberg.

Indeed, half-measures did not work. This only partially curbed the epidemic. The president must present a comprehensive method on Wednesday evening, even if it means sacrificing part of public freedoms, which will not necessarily be well accepted by the population.

On the form, Emmanuel Macron must restore order because the interventions of members of the government, many, could have fueled a vagueness, still believes Jeff Wittenberg. It is not clear what the general line is, according to him. While Emmanuel Macron wanted to reserve his speeches for the revival or sovereign subjects, he was forced to speak again on health measures. He must come back to the fore, he has no choice, concludes Jeff Wittenberg.