In Forest-Sur-Marque (North), Sébastien Demarque, director of the nursing home, takes care of its residents. He continues the episodes of this crisis with calm: “If the school principal has concerns, it can contaminate the establishment and it is dangerous. I don’t have the right to be fearful, I can only be combativeA member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, as a precaution the 50 employees take the test again, as is the case every three weeks.

Adapt to constraints

“Laboratories are extremely busy at the moment so it is we who will do it directly, it allows us to identify very quickly if someone is positive, to limit any risk of contamination.“. The decision was taken to place the unit where the contaminated employee works in isolation. For the manager and the staff, these are new constraints.”It is an overload of work for all the staff (…)“, explains an employee.”It’s hard for all the people who are isolated because of that “, testifies a resident. Visits are now limited.