Eric Coquerel, deputy La France insoumise de Seine-Saint-Denis, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Saturday, September 19, 2020. Health crisis, Bridgestone, separatism … He answers questions from Matteu Maestracci and Myriam Encaoua.

Health crisis: “We would have done better”

Eric Coquerel ensures that his party “would have done better” as the government in managing the coronavirus health crisis. “We would have taken decisions to requisition, to nationalize. We would have immediately made an extra effort for the hospital, not in several months, to guarantee ourselves beds and we would have made the masks free”, he lists.

The deputy La France insoumise judges that the current leaders “have damaged the State so much by suppressing civil servant positions in the administrations, that at one point, it feels on the ground, at the level of the money which is precisely used for health.”

Bridgestone: the government “lets it go”

“We can no longer accept that companies come to set up in France and organize their own production drop by refusing to transform”, believes Eric Coquerel. For the LFI deputy, the government “never mind” companies, such as Bridgestone, which announced Wednesday that it wanted to close its Béthune (Pas-de-Calais) plant which employs 863 people.

But it calls into question more generally thees “successive governments which for years have been practicing the same policy”, putting “a lot of public money in companies, without compensation, without any conditions”.

Separatism: a “fantasy”

“If there is a dangerous separatism, it is when deputies leave a room when a veiled young woman comes to the National Assembly when she has the right to do so”, says Eric Coquerel. For him, Anne-Christine Lang, LREM MP who left a meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday to protest against the presence of a veiled student unionist, is “a separatist, she divides the people”.

He underlines that among the LR deputies, who also protested against the presence of the veiled student, “There is an MP, Valérie Boyer, who ostensibly wears a cross, including in the Assembly. That does not pose a problem for them.”

