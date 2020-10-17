The happiest day of their life was to be April 11, 2020. Marine and Manuel were so convinced that they engraved it everywhere: on their wedding rings, and on the sneakers they wanted to wear on the wedding day. It was without counting on the Covid-19 and the confinement. The wedding has since been postponed twice. “We haven’t changed our mind; we persist, we still want to get married“, Launches Marine in a laugh. To be able to finally say yes, the couple decided to get married on November 7 in Châteauroux (Indre), in a department in the green zone on October 15 again, where there was no government restrictions on the number of guests.

But, now, the entire territory is placed in a health emergency: private festive gatherings are prohibited. The couple must find a trick in less than ten days. The solution: a gourmet restaurant in the city center where the reception and the meal will be held. It is the only place where Marine and Manuel are still able to share a dinner with their loved ones. They will be limited to 20 people, seated at tables of six to comply with the new health restrictions.

