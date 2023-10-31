Scientists must now be able to use embryos left over after IVF processes for research for up to 28 days. That the Health Council advises on Wednesday morning. Currently, the ‘research limit’ in the Embryo Act is still fourteen days.

This specifically concerns ‘residual embryos’ outside the body that are left over after IVF processes and are kept alive especially for scientific research. In practice, these are embryos that have been created for IVF, but are not suitable for placing back in the uterus of the intended parent due to visible abnormalities. Sometimes embryos remain after the desire to have children has already been fulfilled.

Embryo law

According to the Embryo Act, it must always be assessed whether research is necessary and whether it cannot be carried out in another way. The parents must also give written permission. If those criteria are met, the embryos may be used for research. That is currently a maximum of fourteen days, but the Health Council wants to double this: “Research with embryos up to 28 days after fertilization can provide valuable knowledge that is currently out of reach and that cannot be obtained in any other way.”

Also read

What could be achieved by expanding the Embryo Act?

For example, there is currently little knowledge about the development of embryos between two and four weeks, even though important processes are taking place, such as the formation of organs and body axes. “Research in the third and fourth week could, for example, provide insight into the development of congenital heart defects and neural tube defects (open skull or back), conditions that are common in babies,” according to the Health Council. Scientists already know more about the period after a month, because non-living material left over from abortions can be used in research.

The Ministry of Health had asked the Health Council to consider the so-called research limit. The council recognizes that this is a socially sensitive subject. “It is important that the legislator carefully deals with the different views on this matter in society,” the advice states. “Insufficient attention to the social perspective could lead to social unrest or even a decline in confidence in science in general.”