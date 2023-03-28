Certain groups of employees should be offered vaccination against the flu through their employer. This concerns healthcare workers, but also people who work in, for example, education, public transport and childcare. The Health Council writes this in an advice to the cabinet.

Because of their work, these employees run a higher risk of getting the flu themselves or of infecting others, the Health Council writes. For most people, having the flu does not have to be a problem, but it can be serious in people from high-risk groups. These target groups are already being offered vaccination against flu through the National Influenza Prevention Program (NPG).

But according to the Health Council, there are also groups of employees who should be offered flu vaccination through their work. Either to protect themselves, or to protect the people they come into contact with. For example, health care workers may have regular contact with people at risk from a flu infection.

Employees who often have close contact with others in a small space, such as in education, public transport and childcare, should also be eligible for flu vaccination, according to the Council. ‘This is mainly to protect themselves, but for drivers who transport vulnerable people or hairdressers in nursing homes, for example, also to protect the people they care for,’ the Health Council writes.

Choice of employee

A Health Council spokesman explains that the advice was written at the request of the Ministries of Health and Social Affairs. “We say to the ministries: encourage employers to offer the flu vaccine. Ultimately, of course, it turns out to be an employee’s own choice whether or not to take the shot.”

The flu shot shrinks according to the RIVM the chance of getting the virus by about 30 percent. It also reduces the chance of serious complaints, so the chance of hospitalization is 40 percent lower. People who have received the flu vaccine are also less contagious to their environment on average, the RIVM writes.

Every year, an average of one in fifteen adults gets the flu, especially in the winter. The presence of the virus varies greatly from year to year. Sometimes there is hardly any flu around, in other years there is a fierce epidemic. On average, about 4,700 people die each year from the consequences of the flu.

Each year, approximately six million people in the Netherlands receive an invitation for an injection. This includes people aged 60 and older, and people who are at increased risk due to medical conditions. About half eventually take the vaccine.

bird flu

There are also people who may be exposed to the flu virus itself in the course of their work, such as laboratory workers involved in vaccine production and laboratory workers. The Health Council also advises offering this group flu vaccination to protect themselves.

After all, employees who can be exposed to bird flu should also receive flu vaccination, the council believes. In doing so, it agrees with the advice of the RIVM's Zoonoses Expert Council. The flu vaccine does not against bird flu, but can limit the risk of new viruses developing.