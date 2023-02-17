Health | Coughing vacationers confused skiers at Munich airport: “There was a really snotty crowd there”

At the World Ski Championships, Finnish athletes wear masks indoors, even among their own team.

Finland the team maintains a strict mask line at the World Ski Championships in Planica.

The national team will mainly continue with the routines formed during the corona period, says the chief physician of the Olympic Committee and the doctor of the World Cup team Maarit Valtonen.

“We have come to the conclusion that the use of masks will continue, even though it is not terribly nice for anyone. You can only go without a mask in your own room, during meals and in spacious outdoor areas. We also wear masks among the team,” says Valtonen.

However, the situation is a little easier compared to the Beijing Olympics, where the mask had to be worn outdoors also at the request of the Chinese authorities.

Bulk Finnish athletes and guardians traveled to the competition venue on Thursday. According to Valtonen, the trip went well.

Travel days have been known to be risky in terms of the spread of ticks. The Finnish team wore masks the entire flight, and there was no food on the plane.

Valtonen was prepared to rearrange the seats as well, if a passenger suffering from respiratory symptoms had fallen into the seat next to the athlete or guardian.

Some of the athletes had reserved a seat in business class, which is more spacious.

“There was no need to change seats on this flight. But while we were waiting for the bags in Munich, the bags for the Tenerife flight came on the same belt. There was a really snoring and coughing crowd.”

A year ago, Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskanen presented their Olympic medals at Helsinki-Vantaa airport with their faces protected.

The Finns acted as instructed: they stayed aside and picked up their bags quickly.

“Our people are really awake.”

There are reasons to be cautious, because even Finnish skiers have not escaped illness this season.

For example Iivo Niskanen got a corona infection in November, even though, according to his own words, he had taken care of everything to the last detail.

“In cross-country skiing, even a mild respiratory infection can cause a big change in performance,” says Valtonen.

The team also avoids crowds during the games.

“At the beginning of the season, we have also used remote connections for internal team meetings. On the other hand, there are good experiences with the use of masks from the Beijing Olympics. When people were wearing masks in the common areas of the team, diseases did not spread.”

Valtonen points out that health safety must not be taken to extremes.

“We also have to think about the psychological well-being and atmosphere of the athletes and the staff. If you isolate yourself in your own rooms, other problems will result. In any case, it’s safer to be in your own team than in a crowd.”

Safety is increased by the fact that, for the first time, the athletes have their own chef and a place to eat.

Illnesses are avoided, but they are also prepared for. The team has a virus diagnostic device to identify the pathogen.

If necessary, “isolation rooms” will be arranged in the hotel for those who may get sick during the games.

The World Ski Championships start in Planica with individual sprints on Thursday next week.