“Today we have a greater awareness of the value of correct lifestyles and healthy nutrition. We are also talking about the prevention of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and the data from the 2 years of Covid give us worrying evidence for the coming months and years. proper nutrition, but also sports activities. On 24 May the technical table on prevention will meet for the first time at the Ministry of Health, to network all the excellences that can contribute to providing ideas on this challenge “. This was stated by Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, today in Rome in his speech at the ‘Eye and Nutrition’ symposium, at the opening of the 19th Congress of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi).

“Today – underlined Costa – there is a duty to which everyone must comply in order to create the best conditions to give answers, but it is also necessary to improve communication and change the cultural approach, starting with children and schools as well. time for politics to take responsibility “, he urged.