For six months, France has been living and breathing Covid-19. Faced with the number of cases which tends to increase, some doctors warn, in a column published on Thursday 1er October in the Parisien, on the need to also think of other patients. Indeed, the health crisis has an impact on cancer screening times. On the set of 13 Hours, the doctor and journalist France Televisions Damien Mascret notes that we diagnosed, during confinement, half as many cancers.

But this figure in no way means a drop in cancer in France. “This therefore means, behind, that there will be processing delays and consequences […] We could calculate that in five years, we would have two to 5% of cancer deaths due to these delays in treatment“, he adds. Regarding breast cancer, the signs that can alert are changes to the surface of the breast, redness, balls and discharge.