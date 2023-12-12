“Some pathologies like ours should be brought back to a certain dignity. We are forced to raise awareness to bring psoriasis to the level of other pathologies because in reality ours is a devastating disease.” These are the declarations of the president of Apiafco, the National Association of Friends of the Natalino Corazza Onlus Foundation, Valeria Corazza, on the occasion of the first Salutequità Summit, in which the 10 levers for equal access to relaunch and modernize the National Health Service were presented .