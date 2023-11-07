“We must be optimistic as we can count on a wide range of very promising innovative treatments and with these drugs therapeutic adherence is very high”. This was said by Valeria Corazza, president of the ApiaFCo patients’ association (Association of Italian psoriasis friends of the Corazza foundation), on the sidelines of the event ‘Let’s put psoriasis out of the game’, which took place a few days after World Psoriasis Day (29 October) and with who wanted to take stock of the awareness campaign of the same name.