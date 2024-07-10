“The path to get a diagnosis of a pathology can be long. First of all you go to the pharmacist, then to the general practitioner: it depends on the behavior of this general practitioner, if he knows the pathology well, if he realizes the seriousness”, to send the patient “immediately to a specialist. Sometimes a long time passes to get” a diagnosis of “pathologies such as psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis”. This is what Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco – Association of Italian Psoriatic Friends of the Corazza Foundation, stated, participating in the ‘Equity Group’ event dedicated to the management of chronic skin diseases.