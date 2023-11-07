“The first to be sensitized must be the patient to finally be the subject of his own illness, not the object. It means a big step towards a wealth of knowledge, which has not yet been made in Italy.” This was said by Valeria Corazza, president of the ApiaFCo patients’ association (Association of Italian psoriasis friends of the Corazza foundation), on the sidelines of the event ‘Let’s put psoriasis out of the game’, which took place a few days after World Psoriasis Day (29 October) and with who wanted to take stock of the awareness campaign of the same name.