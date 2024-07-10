“The diagnosis of a chronic skin disease can be a long journey. First you go to the pharmacist, then to the general practitioner, who, if he or she knows the pathology well, realizes the seriousness and refers you to a specialist. Sometimes for a diagnosis of psoriasis, rather than psoriatic arthritis or vitiligo and atopic dermatitis, sometimes a lot of time passes also due to bureaucratic problems, due to waiting lists or incompetent interlocutors. It depends on who you meet at the beginning. The first step is fundamental because it should avoid a pilgrimage between various doctors that a patient undergoes (I would change to must contact) in order to have satisfaction. Instead, the associations fight so that patients can follow a transparent, rapid and safe path in the public structure”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco, the Italian Psoriasis Association, friends of the Corazza Foundation, on the occasion of the meeting “Equity Group – Chronic Skin Diseases” which took place in Rome in the presence of experts, dermatologist specialists, patient associations and scientific societies.

“Treatments, especially topical ones, are paid for by private individuals (families). As for the treatment of a severe form of psoriasis, however, the patient must necessarily access the public facility where biological drugs are available”. Chronic skin diseases are “pathologies that still do not have dignity, in the sense that they are not even calculated by Istat. Those who turn to our association are millions – concludes Corazza – On their behalf today I can say that in this place we have not felt forgotten and this is already a great satisfaction because for what they could do some commitment has been made. If nothing else, seeing each other again and talking about it again is very important”.