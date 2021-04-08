Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest health care network in the UAE, stressed the importance of continuing the vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 virus during the holy month of Ramadan, and that there is no medical objection to taking the vaccine while fasting.

Dr. Omar Al-Hammadi, a consultant of internal diseases at Al Rahba Hospital in the administration of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, one of the establishments of the «Sehha» company, said that continuing the vaccination campaign during the blessed month of Ramadan contributes to preserving the lives of people, protecting lives, and immunizing society from the spread of the virus. Al-Hammadi asked community members to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures, and to adhere to the instructions issued by the competent authorities regarding limiting gatherings during the month of Ramadan, and he explained that the required spacing during the holy month is physical distancing, not social distancing, because a person can remain in contact with his loved ones and friends. And his family members using various technology.

Dr. Al-Hammadi advised members of the community to reduce family gatherings as much as possible, and if a gathering takes place according to the permitted requirements and in the narrowest range, it is better for the gathered individuals to be those who received the vaccine so that the chances of spreading the virus and the chances of acquiring infection are reduced, and the chances of complications and deaths occur, especially when The elderly and those with chronic diseases, bearing in mind that workers receive vaccinations at home in order to complete the immunization process inside the same home.

Al-Hammadi added that Covid-19 patients, like other patients, do not deal differently with them with regard to fasting during the month of Ramadan, so if their injury is light or symptom-free, they can continue fasting, but if their injury is severe, and the doctors request that the patient break his fast, medical advice must be responded to for a delay. Speeding up the recovery process and receiving treatment, because Sharia and medicine are in agreement on the necessity of breakfast for the patient in such cases.

Al-Hammadi called upon God the Almighty to restore Ramadan to all people while they are enjoying good health and wellness, and for God to remove this pandemic from the world. He is capable of everything.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Marzouqi, an internal medicine specialist at Al Rahba Hospital, one of the establishments of the “SEHA” company, confirmed that the UAE has made tremendous efforts in the field of vaccination against the Covid 19 virus with the aim of reaching community immunity against the virus.

He stressed the need to continue the vaccination campaign during the holy month because there is nothing to prevent the person receiving the vaccine, from a medical and legal point of view, indicating that in the event that symptoms appear on the person receiving the vaccine, such as high temperature, headache and body aches; There is no objection to continuing fasting, but in the event that the symptoms increase and the inability to continue fasting, there is no objection to breaking the fast after the medical consultation.

Al-Marzouki added that taking the vaccine is the most important weapon to eliminate the virus, as the vaccine is able to control the disease. He reiterated the importance of adhering to personal preventive measures that are still necessary even for people who received the “Covid-19” vaccine, not to be complacent in applying these measures within a month. Holy Ramadan.