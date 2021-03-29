The Ministry of Health and Community Protection continues to provide high-quality mobile health care services to senior citizens and people of determination who cannot access health services, taking into account the precautionary measures and preventive measures imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to preserve their prestige and privacy and enhance their sense of safety and support in a family atmosphere. This is also to reduce the burden on health facilities and reduce complications of chronic diseases by following up patients in their homes, which is part of the UAE government’s growing interest in senior citizens and people of determination, and the strengthening of primary and secondary health services for vulnerable groups.

Access to this service is restricted to UAE citizens who meet the admission requirements for the home health care program, due to difficulty in movement or paralysis, in addition to those who are bedridden who need constant health follow-up, and patients who suffer from mental and mental illnesses that require home care. It includes the nature of the services provided in-home to senior citizens and people of determination; Curative and preventive services, rehabilitative and nursing services, laboratory tests, and the provision of smart applications to monitor their health conditions. In addition to giving them priority to have Covid-19 swabs and vaccinations at home without any fees, telemedicine, drug delivery and influenza vaccination at home.

Quality home health services.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdul-Rahman Al-Rand confirmed that the mobile home care services aim to provide high-quality health services to citizens and people of determination in their whereabouts without the need to review health facilities, and rehabilitate the elderly and their companions who cannot access services Health services to prevent transmission of infection, in addition to creating a database for mobile health care and providing accurate statistics to contribute to strategic health care planning. These services come within the framework of the Ministry’s continuous efforts to protect the health of community members, protect them from diseases, and take advantage of the best capabilities provided by the UAE government to empower the health sector and enhance its efficiency in facing Covid-19, and out of keenness to provide distinguished health services to senior citizens in recognition of their community status.

Home mobile teams visit

The Director of Primary Health Care Centers Department, Dr. Aisha Suhail indicated that the home mobile care program provides a wide range of health services for senior citizens and people of determination, by visiting mobile teams of experienced doctors and nurses and following up on their health cases with the help of family members, which guarantees them the necessary health care. While being in their family surroundings and in an atmosphere of comfort, safety and psychological reassurance. She explained that the service request is made through the “Shefa” platform, which is the updated portal of the previous patient portal, which includes obtaining alerts and notifications related to the developments of the patient’s file, while providing health education and guidance, and services include laboratory tests and nutrition counseling, providing osteoporosis examination, Pap smear examination and follow-up. Health developments for people with chronic diseases.





