Dubai (Union)

On the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day, the Ministry of Health and Prevention organized a virtual scientific symposium on the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day «The clock is ticking», with the aim of raising awareness about the latest information on tuberculosis, introducing its symptoms and methods of transmission, and involving community members in disease prevention efforts and highlighting the Ministry’s efforts Implementation of the national program to combat tuberculosis, which includes the provision of health care to all TB patients, from disease diagnosis, through to treatment and follow-up, to complete recovery. The scientific symposium also aimed to inform doctors and technicians working in the program’s activities about developments in the field of TB control and scientific updates in diagnosis, treatment and patient care.

Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector, emphasized the ministry’s strategy in combating and treating tuberculosis in cooperation with health authorities and in coordination with the World Health Organization, by developing the health system to protect society from communicable diseases and controlling them, and improving the results of the national indicator of the percentage of reduction. In the incidence of tuberculosis in the state. This is within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy towards providing comprehensive and integrated health care in innovative and sustainable ways that ensure community protection from diseases

He added, “Under the directives of the wise leadership and following the best international practices and recommendations of the World Health Organization, the United Arab Emirates has taken multiple measures to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on basic health services and those related to tuberculosis, including through strengthening infection control and expanding the use of digital technologies to provide Remote advice and support ».

Dr. Al-Rand pointed out that the home treatment service was developed instead of visiting health facilities to obtain health services, in the context of keenness to follow precautionary measures and preventive measures due to the Covid-19 virus, and to keep pace with government directions to ensure continuity of business and services in accordance with best practices to enhance the performance of the health system. Ensure health for all. The Ministry of Health and Community Protection is participating by decorating a number of major landmarks in several emirates, as part of the country’s participation in the global initiative to illuminate key landmarks in red, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of combating this disease.