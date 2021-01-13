The pandemic is absolutely out of control in the Region, which yesterday marked another maximum of daily positives with 1,807 new cases detected in the 24 hours of Monday. The positivity rate is 21.9%.

And the worst thing is that the ceiling has not yet been reached in this third epidemic wave. During these days the infections linked to New Year’s Eve are emerging and those of Reyes have yet to appear. In the two previous waves, the same equation has been repeated: the increase in cases is inevitably followed by an increase in hospital admissions and, finally, by deaths. So, unfortunately, everything indicates that the Christmas bill is going to be too expensive for hundreds of Murcian families.

The technical spokesperson for the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee in the Region, Jaime Pérez, was very clear yesterday when it came to establishing the causes that have led to this alarming situation. According to data from the Ministry of Health, eight out of ten infections with a proven epidemiological link (78%) are related to leisure. With the family and friends gatherings held during the Christmas holidays, they may have taken place in private homes or in hotels and restaurants. From there, carriers of the virus moved it into homes, infecting entire families. The consequence is that there are already about 10,500 Covid-19 patients currently in the Region, the highest number since the start of the pandemic in March.

The incidence rate in the age group between 17 and 34 years exceeds a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants



«It is very clear what happened this Christmas. We have gotten together with friends or family, we have taken off the mask in confidence and, as a consequence of this, there has been a massive contagion that has spread to homes, “Jaime Pérez summarized yesterday.

Young



Another piece of data that reaffirms the thesis that leisure is behind most infections is that of the age group that is being most affected by the coronavirus in this third epidemic wave. Jaime Pérez revealed that the incidence rate among people between 17 and 34 years old – those who usually have the most social interaction – is 1,181 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, well above any other age group. The next strip is between 35 and 64 years old, whose incidence rate is 839 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to statistical information from the Ministry of Health.

The technical spokesperson for the Covid Committee admits that the expected rebound after Christmas has exceeded all the forecasts of the Ministry. That is why the regional government has rushed to adopt decisions such as the closure of the hotel industry in 36 municipalities, a measure whose entry into force was brought forward one day and has been applied since yesterday. Pérez is confident that the restrictions will offer results in two weeks, as happened in November, when the curve was flattened until it had “the lowest incidence rate in the peninsula.”

Lockdown



For this reason, the regional Executive does not consider asking for strict confinement for now, as demanded by the College of Physicians and political parties such as United We Can. He prefers to wait to see the effectiveness of the measures agreed on Monday. In addition, he points out that the position of the Ministry is that, if there has to be a home lockdown like the one in March, it is up to the central government to decree it.

In any case, the spokesperson for the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee recommends to citizens that the best thing they can do in this critical situation is to stay at home and avoid interaction with anyone who does not belong to their nucleus of coexistence.

On the other hand, a total of 227 users and workers of nursing homes for the elderly and disabled are currently affected by coronavirus, sources from the Ministry of Health reported. Thus, the number of positives in these centers has increased by 77 cases compared to this Monday, when about 150 were counted.

Also, on Monday there were three other fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 790. They are two men and a woman from Santomera, Bullas and Murcia, aged between 63 and 86 years.

For its part, the Ministry of Health reported 25,438 positives and 408 deaths yesterday. The accumulated national incidence in 14 days amounts to 454 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means an increase of 19 points in a single day.