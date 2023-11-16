“The research we presented demonstrates a concern on the part of Italians regarding the future of health and a certain distrust regarding what the evolution of the world of health will be”. With these declarations, the country president of Novartis Italia, Valentino Confalone, on the occasion of the Novartis Italia event in which he announced an investment by the company of 350 million euros by 2025 to enhance the capacity for scientific innovation in Village. A path which, thanks to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Youth Council, will define the vision and needs of the young generations who will determine the future of health in the coming years.