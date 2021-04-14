A stage of the Olympic flame relay canceled, a disturbing alert from a medical officer: exactly one hundred days after the start of the Tokyo Games, the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the development of the Olympic fortnight, already postponed one year and scheduled for July and August.

The governor of the department of Ehime, on the Japanese island of Shikoku (west), announced this Wednesday, April 14, that the relay of the flame will not pass through the city of Matsuyama, its capital, due to the “extreme pressure” it currently suffers the local hospital system.

A week earlier, the event had been judged as undesirable on public roads in another department, Osaka, where it finally took place inside a park forbidden to spectators.

This new setback, at the precise moment when Japan marks the date of 100 days until the opening ceremony of the Games, on July 23, complicates even more the task of the organizers, faced with persistent doubts regarding the possibility of holding the Games in complete safety.

A few hours earlier, the president of the Tokyo Medical Association, Haruo Ozaki, had judged that it would be “difficult to organize the Olympic Games in its current form, with athletes from all over the world, if the cases of infection continue to increase.”

“I would really like the organizers to present concrete measures to prevent the increase in infections and ask for everyone’s cooperation for the good of athletes,” he added.

“Great Games”

However, on the part of the Olympic bodies the message does not vary. The hypothesis of the annulment “is not” on the table, said this Wednesday the vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), John Coates.

“The Tokyo Games will be the light at the end of the tunnel” of the pandemic, he told reporters.

The organizers of the Games published “manuals” listing the strict anti-virus measures that will be updated this month, in the hope of allaying the fears of a Japanese public still widely opposed to the Games, already postponed for a year due to the pandemic, a first in time of peace.

In the course of a not lavish ceremony this Wednesday morning in Tokyo, to mark the hundred days, the governor of the capital, Yuriko Koike, expressed her impatience to see a “magnificent Games” with “all the athletes, from Japan and from abroad, who have trained very hard. “

Evoking the “great fight of humanity against the invisible enemy” of the pandemic, he made public his longing for an event that “will remain in hearts.”

A statue of the Tokyo 2020 mascots was presented in front of the City Hall of the capital, while giant Olympic rings were simultaneously inaugurated on a mountain fifty kilometers away, in a ceremony tarnished by fog.

“Protect lives”

The optimism of the organizers is supported by several positive news, such as the vaccination programs that are underway in many countries, with some Olympic teams already vaccinated.

Japan does not require that participants in the Games be vaccinated, but the IOC encourages vaccinations. In addition, it obtained doses manufactured in China for athletes from countries that do not have access.

In Japan, sports events continue with a limited number of spectators and fans already follow the rules that will be applied at the Games, especially the ban on cheering.

Any positive news, like a gold medal, or something that gives us energy, will be appreciated.

North Korea’s decision not to participate in the Tokyo Games due to the virus has not had a snowball effect, as athletes mostly seem impatient to rediscover the international scene.

In Japan, swimmer Rikako Ikee also sparked excitement, earning a spot on the relay team for the Games just two years after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Among the population, opinions are divided. “The role of the government is to protect people’s lives. I think the Olympic Games should be canceled,” 65-year-old Midori Hinamoto, a resident of the capital, told AFP.

But for Kenzo Tanaka, 27, “in this dark period, any positive news, like a gold medal, or something that gives us energy, will be appreciated.”