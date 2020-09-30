Health companies Finnish Competition Authority crammed Mehiläinen’s purchase intentions – Pihlajalinna faces great challenges because outsourcing is now headwind

The third in the healthcare market has had difficulties in expanding nationwide. Most of the turnover still comes from cooperation with municipalities.

Competitive- and the decision of the Consumer Agency (KKV) to propose a ban on the acquisition between Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna was a surprise to both health companies. If the deal is canceled, the situation will be difficult, especially for Pihlajalinna, which is the third largest in the health care company market.

Mehiläinen made a takeover bid for Pihlajalinna last autumn. The deals would be a continuation of a further development where big health companies have bought their smaller competitors out of the market.

“The acquisition is likely to lead to a significant increase in prices to the detriment of customers and taxpayers,” KKV said in a statement on Tuesday.

The share price of Pihlajalinna plunged 27 percent on Tuesday when information about the possible cancellation of the acquisition came to light. The decline continued to be more moderate on Wednesday.

“The outlook is challenging, as Pihlajalinna is a small company nationwide. All companies have to invest in digital services, and Pihlajalinna is a bit small to do it alone. That was the big reason why this acquisition was initially launched, ”says a health analyst Panu Laitinmäki Danske Bankista.

In recent years, Pihlajalinna has expanded its network of medical centers, where it offers services to both private and occupational health clients. The majority of Pihlajalinna’s net sales, 67 per cent according to the last interim report, still come from the public sector. Outsourcing with municipalities is key there.

The operating method of Pihlajalinna is to establish a joint venture with the municipality or municipalities, which will take care of health and social services. There are now six such joint ventures.

“The public side has been a bigger and more traditional source of growth. There, growth now looks slower. In private healthcare, Pihlajalinna is a clear challenger, for example in digital development. Another challenge is that while the company is nationwide, it still has a slightly thinner presence. The map shows that it would be everywhere, but the network is not as strong as at Mehiläinen and Terveystalo, ”says Laitinmäki.

According to Laitinmäki, municipal outsourcing has recently worked for the company, as it has been agreed at a fixed price. The coronavirus has not affected profitability in the same way as in private services, for which demand declined in the second quarter. Now the receptions have gradually picked up again.

Investigator, docent Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen The University of Tampere says that Pihlajalinna has been profiled especially as a developer of municipal primary health care, a kind of extension of municipalities.

Outsourcing is now headwind as the current government seeks to make large overall outsourcing particularly difficult in social and health care reform. It is now not considered good for the public side to transfer everything to private care, as this will, among other things, make it more difficult for future provinces to organize services in the way they want.

However, Tynkkynen does not believe that outsourcing will end completely. It can still open up opportunities for Pihlajalinna.

“I find it unlikely that public production will suddenly start to increase much. The criteria for purchasing services remain the same: the availability of labor, the management of one’s own costs and the development of one’s own service production driven by the private. ”

The intention to merge Pihlajalinna and Mehiläinen was announced on November 5, 2019. The picture shows Mikko Wirén (left), the founder and chairman of Pihlajalinna, and Janne-Olli Järvenpää, CEO of Mehiläinen.­

SME The proposal to ban the acquisition was a surprise to Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna because previous large acquisitions and transactions in the healthcare sector have passed the competition authority’s screening, says Pihlajalinna’s CEO Joni Aaltonen.

He refers, among other things, to the transaction made in 2016, in which Terveystalo bought Diacor. The approval also came for a deal where Attendo decided in 2018 to focus on care and sold its Finnish health service to Terveystalo.

“It is therefore interesting to hear the reasons why such a presentation was made in this transaction. That is the next step now, ”says Aaltonen.

The competitive situation is now different from a few years ago, as it is with these deals, for example, that the market for healthcare companies is becoming highly concentrated. Mehiläinen and Terveystalo have gone over a turnover of more than a billion euros, followed by Pihlajalinna, Attendo and Cor Group, which provides care alone, and whose main holdings are the Coronaria and Silmäasema chains.

According to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, after the transaction between Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna, only two national private players in the health sector would remain in Finland.

Aaltosen According to Pihlajalinna, the situation is clear to the extent that the company has continued its operations as before and implemented its strategy throughout the acquisition process.

“There is always some degree of uncertainty associated with M&A. For us, the market outlook and future will continue to be the same as before, ”says Aaltonen.

Aaltonen says that the company is also confident in the market outlook after the forthcoming SOTE reform.

“Good services and the availability of services are valued in all circumstances. We have years of evidence that we are able to do good quality and availability at a fixed price in public services. There is still a need for operating models and experience. ”

The bee The acquisition between Pihlajalinna and Pihlajalinna would have been a large arrangement in the size class of the industry, with which Mehiläinen would have made a clear difference to Terveystalo. Smaller acquisitions in the health and care sector have been made at a steady pace in recent years.

Pihlajalinna may still be a potential purchase target for a foreign operator, a smaller domestic operator or a private equity investor. A private equity investor could, in theory, strive to build a stronger Pihlajalinna, for example by merging smaller domestic companies.