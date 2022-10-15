Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | Common gum disease has been linked to more than 50 health problems in different parts of the body – Here’s how to recognize it

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

The gum disease periodontitis has been linked to more than 50 different diseases or health problems, experts say.

Intestine the connection to many diseases is known, but there are also connections to a surprising number of diseases and health problems hidden in the mouth.

The gum disease periodontitis has been linked to more than 50 different diseases or health problems, say a professor of translational dentistry Pirkko Pussinen from the University of Eastern Finland and docent and specialist dentist Susanna Paju from the University of Helsinki.

#Health #Common #gum #disease #linked #health #problems #parts #body #Heres #recognize

See also  Tennis | Gentleman's rules in the junkyard, when tennis' bad boy Kyrgios surprised Tsitsipas
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Putin agrees for the first time, but the West keeps busy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.