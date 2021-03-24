European Health Affairs Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a press conference, today, Wednesday, that the pandemic is getting worse in many European countries, with the increase in the number of “Covid-19” cases, hospital patients and deaths.

In response to this, the Commission said it would tighten export restrictions for “Covid-19” vaccines manufactured in the European Union.

“When the situation becomes alarming in many member states, the transparency of the export mechanism must be reviewed,” she said.

She added, “19 countries are currently recording increases in the number of cases … and there are eight countries that record an increase in the number of deaths.”

And she went on to say: “The situation is alarming because we have witnessed the increase in a number of (Corona virus) strains during the past few weeks.”