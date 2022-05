The Constitutional Court of Colombia, a country where euthanasia is already legal, decriminalized physician-assisted suicide. In this practice, it is the health personnel who executes the action that ends the life of the patient, with her consent. According to the country’s Ministry of Health, 178 euthanasia procedures have been performed between 2015 and 2021.

