The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the launch of field work for the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024-2025, in cooperation with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, health authorities, and local statistics centers in the country. The campaign aims to collect accurate data on the health and nutritional reality in the UAE.

It also aims to update the population health and nutrition database, and measure health performance indicators, by collecting systematic field information, in a way that supports decision-makers to develop policies and strategies, and measure the results of health and nutrition indicators, in addition to supporting planning strategies and health policies at the state level.

Since announcing the campaign in a press conference last May, the Ministry has launched an awareness campaign through the media, the website and social media platforms, and has provided a unified number to respond to inquiries, 80011111, to clarify all stages of the survey and the mechanism of work of the field teams.

She called on the citizen and resident families who were selected in the health survey sample to contribute to facilitating the work of the field team, for the success of the National Health and Nutrition Survey supported by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority and the relevant government agencies.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, said that the launch of the National Health and Nutrition Survey teams into the field came in coordination with partners and local authorities, stressing that “the data that will be collected will form a strong foundation for improving the quality of health services and raising the level of public health in the country.”

He added: “This survey is an important strategic stage towards achieving our vision of building a world-leading health system. By collecting comprehensive and up-to-date health and nutrition data, we will be able to develop innovative health policies and programs that meet the needs of our diverse society and support the process of sustainable development in the country.”

“We were keen to design an accurate methodology for collecting data that complies with the highest international standards,” said Dr. Alia Zaid Harbi, Director of the Ministry’s Statistics and Research Center. “The survey will be conducted through personal interviews during field visits, using electronic questionnaires approved by the World Health Organization and health authorities in the country. These questionnaires are available in four languages ​​(Arabic, English, Hindi and Urdu), to ensure comprehensiveness and accuracy in collecting data from various segments of society.”

She explained that the survey will cover a wide range of health and nutritional indicators, including social and economic indicators, household expenditures on health, the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases and risk factors, biophysical measurements, access to health care, micronutrient deficiencies and dietary intake, and indicators of child growth and the health of pregnant women. She stressed that the Ministry and partners are keen on the confidentiality of the collected data, and that its use will be limited to statistical and research purposes only. She called on the citizens and residents included in the sample to cooperate with the survey teams to contribute directly to shaping the future of health care in the UAE.

Survey sample

The National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024-2025 targets a broad sample that includes 10,000 families for the health survey and 10,000 families for the nutrition survey, with a ratio of 40% citizens and 60% residents, in addition to 2,000 people from workers’ housing.

Target age groups include the elderly and adults over 18 years old, females from 15 to 49 years old, pregnant women, and children from one day to 17 years old.

Verify the identity of the survey teams

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection stated that the identity of the National Health and Nutrition Survey teams can be confirmed through the designated uniforms worn by employees, marked with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection logo and the survey campaign logo.

The photo and information on the two cards can be matched with the ID card carried by the health survey employee.