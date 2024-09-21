“I was diagnosed with hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy in January 2021, but it was a somewhat late diagnosis as I had been experiencing some symptoms for a long time. Subsequently, in the last year, these symptoms became more severe. I have lived with cardiomyopathy since adolescence. After receiving this diagnosis in hospital, I was told everything that I would no longer be able to do, with a somewhat gray life outlook, a life that was a bit half-finished. But I didn’t want to resign myself to this sentence”. Thus, Rossella Repaci, a patient with Cmio, today in Milan, at the presentation of the ‘Make room for the heart’ campaign, says: “I therefore started to do some research that led me to the Careggi hospital in Florence, as it is the specific Italian center for the treatment of cardiomyopathy. In that hospital there was a clearly different approach to the patient: I was given the hope that, with the right therapy, I would have a better quality of life”.

Referring to the national campaign, Repaci observes that “initiatives like these are important especially for people who are at home and feel alone, who perhaps have received a diagnosis and experience it as a ‘sentence’ or as something ready to overwhelm. I tell them not to stop, not to be discouraged and to go all the way, going to specific centers where they can find improvement solutions and not to stop at an initial diagnosis – he concludes – but to delve deeper”.