The excesses committed during the San José bridge are beginning to be noticed. The positive trend that the Region had been enjoying for some time in this part has begun to reverse and the average incidence rate increased to 10% last week. “Overconfidence can make us regress in the fight against the pandemic”, warned yesterday the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, after the weekly meeting of the Covid monitoring committee.

The head of Health, who appeared together with the committee’s spokesman, Jaime Pérez, emphasized the need to be attentive to social and family relationships that, mainly during these festive weeks, increase and that represent one of the main doors of entry for the virus. “In these, 82.3% of contagion cases occur,” he stressed.

To this risk, he stressed, is added the incidence caused by new variants of the virus. Although the British is the most predominant – it is behind 76.7% of the new infections -, there are already records of cases of the South African and Brazilian. “We are only asking to make an effort these days to try to minimize the impact of this fourth wave, which is already there and which will probably also affect us,” Pedreño stressed.

This Sunday in nine municipalities no case was registered and in another ten there was only one



Despite the latest increase, the Region maintains one of the lowest infection rates in the country –at 14 days it is stagnant at 58 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the seven-day rate stands at 30.9-.

With these figures on the table, the Region will maintain the Community’s perimeter closure for one more week, the curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the limitations for social gatherings – a maximum of four people in hospitality and in homes alone cohabitants. “It is rising slowly, but it is rising,” stressed the counselor, “and more restrictive measures will be applied if necessary.” That determination has already been revealed in the case of Torre Pacheco, a municipality that has worsened in a worrying way. This town registers a cumulative incidence rate, over seven days, of up to 182.2 cases, 80% more than a week ago. For this reason, the committee agreed to prohibit entering and leaving the municipality, except for justified reasons, and the closure of the interior of the hotel business. Pedreño explained that Health has been intervening ‘in situ’ since last week because there is already community transmission, that is, control over the initial focus has been lost and it is spreading.

The Region added 18 new cases last Sunday, in line with the usual low data for the last day of the week, while the positivity rate was again below 2%. The total number of patients admitted also remains stable, and another patient infected by coronavirus died, an 86-year-old woman.

The municipalities that registered the most infections last Sunday were Cartagena, with five, and Cieza, with four. One of the most outstanding data is that Murcia only posted a positive, as did the towns of Los Alcázares, Alhama de Murcia, Jumilla, Lorca, Mazarrón, San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar and Torre Pacheco. In nine other municipalities there was no contagion: Albudeite, Aledo, Blanca, Campos del Río, Ojós, Pliego, Ricote, Ulea and Villanueva.

The 18 cases were registered after 1,042 PCR and antigen tests were carried out, so 1.72% of the total were positive. Health also reported 58 cured (106,008 since the beginning of the pandemic), so the number of people affected is currently falling again, to 648. 554 of them are in home isolation. Hospital occupancy remains stable: there are 94 patients admitted, two more than the day before, when it dropped from a hundred for the first time since August, and 38 patients in intensive care units.

In the educational centers only one positive was registered, a student of Infant of the subsidized school Madre del Divino Pastor de Cieza. The contagion forced 24 classmates and a teacher to be quarantined.