06:53 Archive image. A couple walks in front of the sunset in Death Valley National Park, in the United States, on July 16, 2023, in the middle of a heat wave. © John Locher / AP

We normally think of climate change as a problem of the future. However, when we compare the current situation with past decades, there are indicators that show the impacts of rising global temperatures on our health today. It is one of the main conclusions of ‘The Lancet Countdown’ 2023 report, one of the most complete and independent studies on health and climate change.