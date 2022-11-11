“Tech2Doc is a platform that the Enpam Foundation launched last year with the aim of bridging the cultural gap in the training of doctors and dentists with respect to frontier issues of digital health”. Thus the Director of Future and Innovation of the Enpam Foundation, Luca Cinquepalmi, on the sidelines of the second edition of Tech2Doc, an event promoted in Rome by the Enpam Foundation to support doctors and dentists in the transition towards the digitalization of medicine. “The platform contains a vast heterogeneity of information content, from news reviewed at an international level, to informative videos by national experts,” he concluded.