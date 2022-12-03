“The XII Social Affairs Commission will have to deal with the affairs of ALS patients, and in general with the most serious patients who are many in our society. In my opinion, there is a cultural theme, we must let all citizens know that pathologies exist, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, what they entail for patients and families, because there is still too little knowledge of these realities. At the same time we must develop all those measures to support families”. Thus Paolo Ciani, deputy and member of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, on the sidelines of the presentation of the “My Voice” campaign promoted by Aisla with NemoLab and the Nemo Clinical Centers yesterday afternoon at the Teatro Tirso la Molina in Rome. “The theme of diseases such as ALS – Ciani continues – show us how the family and many people react to what Pope Francis defines as the “culture of waste”: there is an impressive closeness, love and perseverance that must be example for our entire society. It is clear that the institutions, through well-trained professionals, must give the right support to families and this is also why we are here today, not only to show our solidarity but also to testify that there are attentive politicians who will bring this sensitivity within of the institutions”.