(Adnkronos) – “In Italy there are approximately 2-2.5 million people affected by rare diseases. 75% of these pathologies have genetic origins and manifest themselves from childhood but not all patients with rare diseases are children.” These are the words of Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, journalist, founder and director of Osservatorio Malattie Rare (OMaR), speaking on the sidelines of the first Sobi Talk of 2024. Titled “Rare but true. Every story is a journey of inclusion” and organized by Sobi, the event was dedicated to sharing the stories of people with rare pathologies, with the aim of shedding light on their still unsatisfied needs and the need to outline a scenario of the situation in our country.

