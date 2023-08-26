The Inter-American Court of Human Rights agreed to judge the case of the death of Celia Ramos, who died in 1997 after suffering a forced tubal ligation by the Peruvian authorities. The National Program for Reproductive Health and Family Planning, promoted between 1996 and 2000 by the Government of Alberto Fujimori, left almost 300,000 people affected, the vast majority women.

Rural women, Quechua-speaking, humble, that is the pattern in the thousands of women who were victims of forced sterilization in Peru at the end of the 1990s.

The Government of Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a sentence for crimes of corruption and damage to human rights, sought to reduce the birth rate of the Peruvian popular classes with its National Program for Reproductive Health and Family Planning, through tubal ligations and vasectomies. The goal was to reduce poverty in the country.

It is difficult to know exact figures, but it is estimated that only 10% of sterilizations were really voluntary, according to data collected in a report from the National University of La Plata. In all, more than 22,000 men and 272,000 women were sterilized.

Celia Ramos was one of them. Her case had the worst outcome: she died 19 days after the tubal ligation operation, which she underwent after relentless pressure from public health officials, who convinced her that the procedure was “like having a tooth pulled.” “. In total, 18 women died as a result of sterilizations.

Now, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights will try Peru for the Ramos case. Marisiela Monzón, the victim’s daughter, said: “I am happy because after so many years the international recognition is finally recognized in some way (…) the responsibility of the Peruvian State to recognize the truth of the facts, not only with the case of my mother but with everything that happened around that program”.

In 2003, Peru already signed a Friendly Settlement Agreement to acknowledge its responsibility in the case of María Mamérita Mestanza Chávez, another fatality of the sterilization program. According to the text, the State was going to implement reparation measures. However, that has not yet been fulfilled.