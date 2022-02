Stock image. A woman applauds the work of health personnel at the beginning of the pandemic, in April 2020, in the Lombardy region, Italy. © Emilio Morenatti / AP

To a lesser or greater extent, loneliness afflicts us all. In Europe, the northern countries have the lowest rates, while Eastern Europe is the one with the highest figures. This leads scientists from the ‘BMJ’ magazine to conclude that loneliness is closely related to poverty and social conditions. And not just loneliness, but the problems associated with it, such as poorer cardiovascular health, higher cholesterol, sleep problems, and poorer mental health.