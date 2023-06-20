Refugees and displaced people often see how their right to health is constantly violated. A clear example is that it is precisely in their settlements where cholera infections grow, even in countries where the disease has not been seen for years. We review this situation on World Refugee Day.

It is a reality in Dadaab, a refugee camp in Kenya. Hundreds of people were infected with cholera during the month of May. Something similar happened at Al Hol, another facility in Syria, between late 2022 and early 2023. In this case, the outbreak moved to refugee camps in Lebanon. Cholera is also recurring in Cox’s Bazar, home to tens of thousands of Rohingya displaced to Bangladesh.

These settlements are the perfect breeding ground for an evil like cholera, a disease that feeds on humanitarian crises and misfortunes. It is caused by a bacterium and is spread when someone consumes food or water contaminated by the waste of a sick person.

That is why it reappears in places where there is not a good sanitation system, such as bathrooms or sewers, and when drinking water is scarce. For example, refugee camps. At the same time, the solutions are not complex: guarantee public toilets and drinking water.

File: A Rohingya refugee walks through one of the 34 camps in Cox’s Bazar district, on the west coast of Bangladesh, on March 7, 2019. © Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters

In addition, there is also a cholera vaccine that, since it does not offer long-term protection, is often used as a method of containing outbreaks, being administered to communities where the emergency occurs to stop contagion. However, cholera cases have increased so much in recent years that the drug is no longer available.

In October 2022, for example, the WHO recommended use only one dose instead of the stipulated two regularly to ensure that the vaccine reached more people.

There are twenty countries that are currently suffering from cholera outbreaks, an unprecedented number in recent years. The majority are States with migratory crisis scenarios.