The WHO calls it “a cholera pandemic.” The disease arrived in 2022 in countries where it had not been recorded for years, such as Lebanon or Syria, and the lack of vaccines forced the outbreaks to be contained with just one dose of a drug that usually requires two doses. The resurgence of cholera is explained by social contexts of displacement, poverty, and also by adverse climate-related events, such as floods or droughts.

#Health #Cholera #cases #doubled #reached #countries