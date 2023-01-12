





06:12 An estimated 5 million children died before their fifth birthday and another 2.1 million children and young people between the ages of 5 and 24 lost their lives in 2021. © Marina Sardinia

The new Unicef ​​report reveals tragic figures regarding global infant mortality that show, once again, that social and economic inequities affect the health and access to health care of millions of children and young people. It is estimated that some five million children died before reaching the age of five in 2021. Some avoidable, preventable or treatable deaths. Although these rates have been declining since 1990, they still worry humanitarian agencies.