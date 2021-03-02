SPAIN’S Health Ministry is recommending that paracetamol is taken before anybody gets a jab of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine.

The new edict also suggests that paracetamol should then be taken every six hours for up to a day after the injection, if ‘minor side effects’ like a brief flu appear.

Health chiefs made the new recommendation after reports of side-effects that have been barely noted amongst those who have taken the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Spain.

Unlike in the UK, the AstraZeneca jabs have so far been restricted to essential personnel aged 55 and under, namely health workers, police, firefighters, and teachers.

An unspecified number of instances have seen people having to take a number of days off work due to the side-effect of the injections, according to the health ministry.

They added that the second booster shot is also causing additional cases of ‘general malaise’,

Despite the concerns, another 380,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were being distributed across Spain today (March 2) to add to the 808,600 doses provided so far.

The Madrid government announced today that in the second half of 2021, Spain will have access to an extra 17 million shots of the Moderna vaccine, as part of a new contract between the European Union and the manufacturer.