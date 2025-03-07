This Thursday the government of Argentine President Javier Milei officially announced the closure of the National Cancer Institute. The agency had among its different functions the development and implementation of health policies, as well as the coordination of integrated actions … for the prevention and control of this disease.

From now on, its functions will be absorbed by the Ministry of Health. The voices in favor of the measure argue administrative problems, but there are those who consider it a risk to the oncological treatments that are currently carried out in the country.

Closure by decree

The announcement has been made through an official statement from the Ministry of Health. It should be remembered that the National Cancer Institute existed in Argentina for 15 years. As reported by the Argentine government, the decision responds to both administrative and logistics issues.

In the text released Thursday, it is pointed out that “the Ministry of Health has made the decision to centralize the functions of the INC to eliminate duplicity of tasks, have greater control of actions and fulfill their functions in a more efficient way, maintaining and guaranteeing programs, access to medicines and treatments.” The measure taken by the Casa Rosada is part of state restructuring decree which will include, in turn, different modifications in different ministries.

A week ago, several associations and media had publicly denounced the intention of the Argentine Government to define the National Cancer Institute. They had also circulated in the local press versions that President Milei had decided to suspend the financing of some oncological remedies. But these accusations were strongly denied from the Casa Rosada.

Accusations

Argentine Health Minister, Mario Lugoneshe had defended himself from the accusations days ago, ensuring that cancer -related treatments were not at risk. “No cancer program will be suspended or suspended,” said the official through the social network X.

Although from the Argentine government they promise that the closure of the institute will not affect oncological treatments at all, the closure of the institute was harshly criticized by some sectors of both health and politics. «Inexplicable, cruel, inhuman, like everything libertarian. What head can you close the National Cancer Institute?