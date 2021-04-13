It’s the Ministry of Health Bible on Janssen. The so-called “technical sheet” of the first single-dose vaccine against covid that was to be distributed in Spain consists of 35 pages and in them the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) dselect all known details about this prophylaxis, whose first 300,000 doses were to arrive this Wednesday to begin to be inoculated exclusively in the next few days among people between 70 and 79 years old.

Despite the fact that Health, even after today’s break on account of thrombi in the US, relies on this prophylaxis to give a definitive push to the vaccination campaign, the truth is that the AEMPS itself admits in its report that, despite that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave it its approval on March 15, there is still many doubts about this vaccine.

The AEMPS expresses numerous gaps in multiple facets of the vaccine, but the truth is that it does not launch a single notice on possible blood clots in that official guide. In this “technical sheet” only talks about the possibility of bruising as any effect on the blood system. “It should be administered with caution in people who are receiving anticoagulant treatment or in those with thrombocytopenia or a bleeding disorder (such as hemophilia) because in these people bleeding or bruising may occur after intramuscular administration”, aim.

Among the most important doubts that Health does acknowledge not knowing the “Duration of protection provided by the vaccine, as it is still being determined in ongoing clinical trials.”

The experts of the Spanish agency inform in the leaflet that it had already been sent to all the ministries and specialists that the “protection” of prophylaxis only “Starts around 14 days” after inoculation and that “as with any vaccine,” administration of Janssen “may not protect everyone who receives the vaccine.” In fact, the document recalls that in clinical analyzes, efficacy varied greatly: from 52% (among patients in South Africa where the local strain had already spread) to 85% (among the most serious cases registered in the United States) .

A good part of the doubts that the AEMPS admits to having about this vaccine are derived from the in a rush to get it out on the market, which made the preliminary tests the essential ones. Little or nothing do the national health authorities know about his use in pregnant women because the experience in women in treadmill is “limited.” Although the agency asserts that animal studies “do not suggest direct or indirect harmful effects in terms of pregnancy, embryo-fetal development, parturition or postnatal development,” the regulator states that “administration of ‘Vaccine Janssen’ should only be considered during pregnancy, if the possible benefits outweigh the possible risks to the mother and fetus. ‘

Health, which also says “not knowing” if this prophylaxis is “Excreted in breast milk”, it also admits not knowing its “efficacy or safety” in immunosuppressed people. And above all, nothing is known about the effects of “interaction with other drugs.” “No interaction studies have been performed. The concomitant administration of ‘Vaccine Janssen’ with other vaccines has not been studied, “says the package insert, which does reveal that” events “of” hypersensitivity and anaphylaxis “have been reported.

In any case, the statistics of the AEMPS report suggest that the vast majority of side effects from inoculating this formula are extremely mild. The most common ‘local adverse reaction’ reported was pain at the injection site (48.6% of those inoculated). The most common “systemic adverse reactions” were headache (38.9%), fatigue (38.2%), myalgia (33.2%), and nausea (14.2%). In addition, 9% of people who received the vaccine had pyrexia (a body temperature equal to or greater than 38 ° C. Most of these side effects occurred within 1-2 days after vaccination and ‘were mild or moderate intensity and of short duration (1-2 days) ».

The good news considering that in Spain in the coming weeks Janssen was going to be used only for people over 70 years is that these side effects they were “milder” and “less frequent” among people over 65 years of age.