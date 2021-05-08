Health centers Vantaa’s large wellness center is proposed to be built in Jokikkiemi, Tikkurila

The current cost estimate for the new center is around € 115 million.

Vantaa The new wellness center is to be located in Tikkurila’s Jokiniemi, east of the train track.

The new center would bring together health and social services scattered around the city under one roof in Tikkurila. So far, several alternatives have been on display, of which the Jokiniemi and Kielotie plots have been considered equally good.

The needs study now under discussion proposes the location of the center in Jokiniemi. The plot is owned by the city and is located in the immediate vicinity of the railway underpass north tunnel. According to the proposal, the location is also supported by the fact that the services could be located in the same building.

New there is a desire to build a center combining health and social services, as existing facilities are inadequate and scattered, but the population is growing.

The current buildings available for health and social care are old and in poor condition, the needs assessment states.

The needs assessment of the new center will be considered by the Vantaa Social and Health Board next Tuesday. The matter will be finally decided in Vantaa City Council.