Health centers | Residents demand the preservation of health centers in Helsinki

Helsinki plans to centralize health services in giant health centers. Residents in North Helsinki and Pihlajamäki were worried about it.

Eight neighborhood association in Helsinki demands that the city preserve the current health centers in Pihlajamäki and Pohjois Helsinki.

The Pihlajamäki society, the Viikki society, the Pihlajisto–Viikinmäki residents' association and the five neighborhood associations of northern Helsinki have submitted a petition to the Helsinki Social, Health and Rescue Board in favor of local health stations.

City is planning to close several local health centers, counseling centers and other local social security services. They are supposed to be concentrated in new, large wellness and health centers.

One of the large centers has been planned for Malmi, and the residents fear the closure of Pihlajamäki's health center and counseling center because of it.

The matter will be decided by politicians in the spring.

Residents have become concerned that the city is weakening services in this way, the association points out. According to the associations, when implemented, the plan will take services out of the residents' reach and increase inequality.

Pihlajamäki health center serves residents in a wide area. Many of the residents of Pihlajamäki, Pihlajisto, Viikinmäki, Latokartano, Viikki and Viikinranta do not have a direct public transport connection to Malmi's new center, the petition states.

Reasons for closing local health centers and counseling centers have been presented that would take into account public health goals and residents' need for services, residents' associations also point out.

Instead, the threshold to seek treatment lowers when there are healthcare professionals who know their patients nearby, the association points out.

The associations also doubt the adequacy of the new facilities, especially when residential areas are being planned for construction for up to tens of thousands of new residents.