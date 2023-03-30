Health centers | Helsinki pays more for private doctors’ visits because there are long waiting times at its own health centers

Helsinki decided to increase the value of service vouchers, because you have to wait almost 40 days to get to the city’s health centers.

29.3. 16:01 | Updated 29.3. 22:22

Helsinki increases the value of the service voucher paid for medical services at health centers.

The Social, Health and Rescue Board discussed the matter at its meeting on Tuesday.

For example, a private service provider will receive 72 euros from a general practitioner’s office starting in May, compared to 67 euros currently.

Such a visit is free for a city dweller, because doctor’s appointments at health centers are free in Helsinki.

To choose at the same time, two such service vouchers were added, in which the Helsinki resident pays for part of the trip himself. These are the driver’s license certificate and the T-certificate, which means a doctor’s statement about the state of health, for example for applying for various benefits.

Raising the value of banknotes was justified to politicians by the fact that providing services now costs individuals more than before. If the prices were not raised, according to the office holders, the private doctor chains would not take up the city’s offer as actively as the city needs.

In the presentation given to the politicians, the necessity of the service voucher was also justified by the fact that if simple things could be handled with service vouchers, the health centers could give more to the more seriously ill or city dwellers who need many different services.

Last year, the service vouchers of the general practitioner’s office were used more than 12,000 times in Helsinki, which cost Helsinki 936,000 euros.

Town’s at health stations, you still have to wait more than a month on average for a non-urgent appointment. At the beginning of March, T3, which measures this, was 38 days in the whole of Helsinki.

The care guarantee will be tightened throughout Finland this year. In September, for a non-urgent matter, you should be able to see a doctor in two weeks, starting in November 2024, in seven days.

Correction March 29, 2023 at 10:21 p.m.: Last year, service vouchers from the general practitioner’s office were used more than 12,000 times in Helsinki, not 120,000 times, as the text initially incorrectly stated.