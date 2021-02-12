Health centers A temporary health center will be opened in Pukinmäki next week

Ore doctors appealed towards their patients towards the end of the year because they thought some of them would be left without treatment.

Helsinki will open a temporary health center in Pukinmäki on Tuesday 16 February to serve the customers of Malmi health center.

Ore has been one of the city’s corona health stations during the epidemic, although the second floor of the health center offers some reception hours for other matters as well. Thus, many of Malmi’s customers have been referred to other health centers.

Ore doctors appealed in November on behalf of their patients. They said they were concerned that some would be left completely untreated because not everyone would be as reluctant to apply to a more remote health station to receive foreign professionals.

Pukinmäki The facilities to be opened next week are at Säterintie 2, ie in the same building where the Pukinmäki health center was closed in 2007. The facilities are barrier-free.

Receptions for Pukinmäki and Malmi can be booked at Malmi’s familiar callback number 09 310 57702. Both Malmi’s health station on Talvelantie and its Pukinmäki office are open on weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm.

The clinic continues to receive Malmi on the second floor of the building.