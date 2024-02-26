“Our members have medical needs that go beyond the treatment of rheumatological pathologies precisely because they express a particular fragility that must be reduced with the use of all available means, starting from vaccination prevention itself. This is why we have been committed, for 40 years, in contributing to spreading a culture of prevention to protect especially fragile people and people with rheumatological pathologies also through the organization of events in the area and the dissemination of informative and scientific communications on the topic of vaccinations against Herpes zoster”. This was said by Antonella Celano, president of Apmarr – National Association of people with rheumatological and rare APS Ets diseases, speaking at the presentation of a global research in view of the Shingles awareness week, the international awareness week on Herpes zoster (26 February – 3 March).

Prevention “also matters a lot because, especially those with pathologies that undermine the immune system, must be very careful about infections, so the advice is always to contact your general practitioner, your doctor who will give you the right information”, he said. recommended Celano and then added that among the “main needs of the patient” there is certainly “a need for certified information. In this regard, the clinician and patient associations have a fundamental role in raising awareness of the Herpes zoster pathology and of the offers of protection available today, in particular vaccination which allows us to prevent further serious damage to a state of health already undermined perhaps by frailty or a chronic pathology”.