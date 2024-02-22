“Prevention matters a lot, as especially those with pathologies that undermine the immune system must be very careful about infections. The advice is always to contact your general practitioner, your doctor who will give you the right information.” This was said by Antonella Celano, president of the National Association of people with rheumatological and rare diseases (Apmarr) Aps Ets, on the sidelines of the event organized by GSK in Rome, during which the results of the new investigation on Herpes zoster were presented, also known as St. Anthony's Fire.