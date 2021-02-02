No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health Cecilia Mankinen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 52, but the first signs were seen years earlier – such are the symptoms of memory disease in working age.

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 2, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Cecilia Mankinen, 55, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. The knowledge of the progressive memory disease was a huge shock to myself and loved ones. In a working-age memory disorder, symptoms may be different than in the elderly.

Three years ago it was confirmed what Cecilia Mankinen and those close to him had imagined and feared.

Mankinen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Information knocked out.

“Getting a diagnosis was pretty awful,” he says.

Spouse Jari Hirvinen nods. Daughter Lotta Stenroos notes that it was the worst day of his life, too.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.