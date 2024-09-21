“The ‘Make room for the heart’ campaign aims to raise awareness of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, hosting patients who have already had the opportunity to have a correct diagnosis and, above all, to find the solution”. This is what Franco Cecchi, president of Aicarm Aps, the Italian Cardiomyopathy Association, said while participating in the presentation of the national ‘Make room for the heart’ campaign, aimed at raising awareness among the general public about hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy. The campaign is promoted by Bristol Myers Squibb and is carried out with the patronage of the Aicarm Aps patient association, Sic (Italian Society of Cardiology) and Anmco (National Association of Cardiologists).