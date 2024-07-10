“The first alarm bell for periodontal disease in general, therefore also for the milder forms, such as gingivitis, is a red gum that bleeds. Bleeding with brushing is already a sign that should raise the alarm. Even noticing that you have loose teeth or their migration is another signal. It is important to try to notice the early symptoms and behave accordingly”. This is how Raffaele Cavalcanti, vice president of the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIDP), explains the symptoms and treatments of oral pathology to Adnkronos Salute, on the occasion of National Periodontitis Day.