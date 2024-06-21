“Technological innovations concern the entire field of equipment: from ultrasound, which today also uses ultrasound with contrast media, to computerized tomography – today a lot is also done with cardiotac – to magnetic resonance imaging, for example, which has a certainly a very important and innovative area of ​​application in prostate cancer. But technological innovation is also in the field of interventional radiology, both for the devices”, i.e. the equipment, “and in the procedures we have available to treat our patients, which are becoming increasingly mini-invasive”. Thus Gianpaolo Carrafiello, president of the 51st National Congress of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, illustrates the technological innovations in the radiological area, on the second day of work at the congress underway at Mico in Milan.